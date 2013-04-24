Nasa really does have a lot of time on its hands.

Fresh from drawing a penis on Mars, the American space agency has now published a photo of one its astronauts 'fighting' (not really) with a robot in the International Space Station.

The picture depicts Expedition 35 Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy 'brawling' (again, not really) with the Robonaut 2 android.

Nasa said that the "few light moments" followed a session of operations in the Destiny Laboratory with the robot, which was controlled by ground personnel.

Robonaut 2 is the first humanoid robot to make it to space, and the first American robot to explore the ISS.

Nasa says of the legless robot: