Nasa really does have a lot of time on its hands.
Fresh from drawing a penis on Mars, the American space agency has now published a photo of one its astronauts 'fighting' (not really) with a robot in the International Space Station.
The picture depicts Expedition 35 Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy 'brawling' (again, not really) with the Robonaut 2 android.
Nasa said that the "few light moments" followed a session of operations in the Destiny Laboratory with the robot, which was controlled by ground personnel.
Robonaut 2 is the first humanoid robot to make it to space, and the first American robot to explore the ISS.
Nasa says of the legless robot:
"Sent to the International Space Station in 2011 with the intention of aiding astronauts on dangerous tasks and freeing them from some the more mundane work, upgrades to the R2 system continue to produce novel advances in the field of robotics."