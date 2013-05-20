Britain is to finally get its own astronaut aboard the International Space Station - but who got there first?

Yes, it's pretty obvious that the US and Russia have had their share of astronauts aboard the craft in the 12 years since it was launched.

And Commander Chris Hadfield's recent social media heroics aboard the station have also placed Canada firmly in the premier league of ISS visitors.

But who else has been to the station aboard the 343 spaceflights to the station?

Turns out, people from 15 nations have made it to the Space Station before us - and that doesn't include those who help dual nationality such as the Iranian-American space tourist Anousheh Ansari.

Indeed it's not just ISS crew who have been the space station. The majority of its visitors remain onboard only for a short time.

Tourists usually stay for a week or two, travelling aboard the Soyuz craft when a third seat is not needed for cargo or another passenger. They stay in the period between one crew leaving and the other settling into their new home.

Here's a look at who has been to the ISS already - and where they've been from:

US: 138 individuals, 39 ISS crew members (five tourists)

Russia: 41 individuals, 34 ISS crew members

Canada: 7 individuals, 2 ISS crew (one tourist)

Japan: 6 individuals, 4 ISS crew

Italy: 3 individuals, 1 ISS crew

France: 3 individuals, 1 ISS crew

Germany: 2 individuals, 1 ISS Crew

Belgium: I individual, 1 crew

Netherlands: 1 individual, 1 crew

Sweden: 1 individual

Brazil: 1 individual

Malaysia: 1 individual

South Africa: 1 tourist

South Korea: 1 individual

Spain: 1 individual

By agency, Nasa has sent the most individuals (133) while the Russians have sent 41. The European Space Agency has sent 12, soon to be joined by Major Timothy Peake.