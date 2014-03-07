Immigration is a topic you cannot discuss without being shouted down as a racist, some say.

Despite the topic being apparently untouchable, this week's edition of Question Time in Barking saw an audience member get so irate in a discussion about the impact of immigration that he got his coat and walked out of the studio.

The audience member told panellists that "we are in a minority" who get "nothing", insisting: "We've been tarnished, we're not all racist..."

His criticism echoes what Prime Minister David Cameron said in March 2013 when he attacked "those who say you can't have a sensible debate because it’s somehow wrong to express concerns about immigration."

So is it really true that we can't talk about immigration? That it's a taboo issue?