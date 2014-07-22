And so the political sphere bids farewell to Nick Griffin, the British National Party leader who occupied relatively meagre space, but shouted louder than most.

The resignation of the man who has been the face of the BNP for 14 years is the last in a catalogue of humiliations, which led up to the BNP's ignominious defeat in May. After voters in the northwest ousted him as an MEP in May, Griffin accepted the BNP - which now has only two local councillors - would be correctly described as a "racist" outfit.

Griffin had a aptitude for embarrassing himself and his party which went far beyond to comparing the Holocaust to the world being flat, defending the Ku Klux Klan as "non-violent", saying there was "no such thing as a black Welshman", and calling Islam a "wicked, vicious faith".

It would be the longest list that the Huffington Post had ever endeavoured to collate were we to list each one of his outrageous outbursts, and he'd probably be proud of it, so instead, here's the 12 most cringe-worthy moments.