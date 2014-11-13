The BNP - those self-appointed bastions of all that is traditionally "British" - made a hugely embarrassing blunder on Twitter this week.

Can you spot the mistake?

The date.

Just a reminder, Remembrance Day is the 11th.

The 11th of the 11th at the 11th hour. Quite simple really.

And who did they blame?

Sorry for late tweet on silence. Seems smart phones are not so smart sometimes! — BritishNationalParty (@bnp) November 12, 2014

Those damn foreign-made smart phones.