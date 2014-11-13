POLITICS

BNP Tweet Remembrance Day Silence Reminder - A Day Late

13/11/2014 08:57 | Updated 13 November 2014
Chris York Senior Editor, The Huffington Post UK

The BNP - those self-appointed bastions of all that is traditionally "British" - made a hugely embarrassing blunder on Twitter this week.

Can you spot the mistake?

bnp

The date.

Just a reminder, Remembrance Day is the 11th.

The 11th of the 11th at the 11th hour. Quite simple really.

And who did they blame?

Those damn foreign-made smart phones.

