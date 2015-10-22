Nation Shocked To Learn BNP Still Exists

The British National Party still exists, it has emerged.
The revelation came as Nick Griffin's former party actually bothered to field a candidate for the London mayoral election.
"The BNP became unknown relatively quickly when the media found another far-right bunch of racists to give free publicity to," politics expert Michael Surname told HuffPost UK. "Polling shows complete public ignorance of the party becoming evident as soon as the BBC started reporting on Britain First."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Also on HuffPost:
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK COMEDY
Newsletter
Advertisement