Normally we wouldn't give the British National Party (BNP) the column inches but this is too funny to ignore.
The far-right and largely irrelevant political party has fallen for a satirical news article in which it is claimed Jeremy Corbyn is implementing a "hug a jihadi" policy for Labour party members.
Obviously this is not true.
The first clue is the article is from Newsthump, a rather brilliant satirical site.
The second clue is the headline: "Terrorists should be made to sit on naughty step until they’re sorry, insists Corbyn."
The third clue is it's OBVIOUSLY a spoof article.
None of those things stopped the BNP from posting it on their Facebook page with the heading "Hug a jihadi’ is it a Joke Corbyn."
Which is true, but not in the way in which they intended.
You'd be forgiven for not remembering the BNP who haven't made headlines since their ex-leader Nick Griffin launched a cookery channel on YouTube so here's a reminder of their finest moments.
- That time their supporters used really bad English to deplore the lack of English speakers in England.
- The time they released a Christmas card to save us from Islam and penguins.
- The time they released an utterly awful BNP Youth promotional video decrying gays, zionists, bankers, media, Islam, immigration and Stephen Lawrence's mum.