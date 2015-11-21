NEWS

BNP Fall For 'Hug A Jihadi' Spoof Newsthump Article

21/11/2015 13:46 | Updated 21 November 2015
Chris York Senior Editor, The Huffington Post UK

Normally we wouldn't give the British National Party (BNP) the column inches but this is too funny to ignore.

The far-right and largely irrelevant political party has fallen for a satirical news article in which it is claimed Jeremy Corbyn is implementing a "hug a jihadi" policy for Labour party members.

Obviously this is not true.

The first clue is the article is from Newsthump, a rather brilliant satirical site.

The second clue is the headline: "Terrorists should be made to sit on naughty step until they’re sorry, insists Corbyn."

The third clue is it's OBVIOUSLY a spoof article.

None of those things stopped the BNP from posting it on their Facebook page with the heading "Hug a jihadi’ is it a Joke Corbyn."

bnp

Which is true, but not in the way in which they intended.

You'd be forgiven for not remembering the BNP who haven't made headlines since their ex-leader Nick Griffin launched a cookery channel on YouTube so here's a reminder of their finest moments.

Enjoy...

More:

Bnp British National Party Uk News UK Politics Uk Comedy
Suggest a correction
Comments
BNP Fall For 'Hug A Jihadi' Spoof Newsthump Article

CONVERSATIONS