COMEDY

QUIZ: Real BNP Headline Or Thing We Just Made Up?

08/01/2016 17:34 | Updated 08 January 2016
Ryan Barrell Writer at the Huffington Post UK
ASSOCIATED PRESS

With news landing today that the British National Party are no longer legally a political party, we were quite frankly surprised the still existed.

Apparently they've still been ticking over the last few years. Who knew?

Anyway, since they're in the news again, here's a quiz - can you guess which headlines are from real stories about the BNP and which ones we've made up?

MORE QUIZZES:

Also on HuffPost:

More:

Bnp British National Party Uk Comedy Quiz Quizzes
Suggest a correction
Comments
QUIZ: Real BNP Headline Or Thing We Just Made Up?

CONVERSATIONS