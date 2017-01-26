All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    26/01/2017 09:20 GMT | Updated 26/01/2018 10:12 GMT

    'Big Shop' At Aldi And Lidl £15 Cheaper Than Other Major Supermarkets, According To Report

    A grocery "big shop" at Aldi and Lidl is almost £15 cheaper than at the 'big four' supermarkets and £20 less than at Waitrose and Marks & Spencer, retail figures show.

    The average spend on a big shop at discounters Aldi and Lidl is £38.76, compared with £53.16 across Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, and £58.52 across Waitrose and M&S, according to data from analysts Nielsen.

    Additionally, the average cost of grocery trips for at least 20 items ranges from £31.28 in bargain stores such as Poundland, B&M and Home Bargains to £58.85 in Waitrose.

    food shop

    Nielsen's UK head of retailer and business insight, Mike Watkins, said: "In simple terms, a big shop at the discounters is nearly £15 cheaper than one at the Big Four and £20 cheaper than at Waitrose and M&S."

    The figures, based on Nielsen's Homescan data, which measures purchasing by 15,000 British households, show that shoppers are making more frequent, smaller grocery trips alongside the big shop.

    Small purchases - baskets of fewer than six items - account for 53% of grocery trips, while medium trips for six to 20 items make up 34%.

    Consumers make 5% more grocery trips than they did two years ago, resulting in the average amount spent on the big shop dropping 5% to £50.58.

    Mr Watkins said: "The move to 'little and often' is a symptom of busier and more time-pressured lifestyles as well as financial concerns of wasting food.

    "Thus, supermarkets have made huge investments in the convenience store format to meet this demand and offer a greater variety of food and drink. Their historical role for purely immediate or 'distress' purchasing is long gone."

    Aldi and Lidl's share of big shop trips is now 13%, and Nielsen predicts that this will more than double within five years if their current growth continues.

    A Sainsbury's spokeswoman said: "We don't believe the methodology used offers a true comparison and can reassure our customers we always aim to deliver the best quality and value."

    Mr Watkins added: "In simple terms, when people do a big shop at the discounters they spend £15 less than they do at one at the big four, as the shopping basket from a discounter contains a different range of products with more private label."

