Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Primary Breast Cancer

Did you know that breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK? With over 50,000 women being diagnosed each year, it reinforces the importance of checking your breasts regularly.

Although most people are diagnosed when they spot something unusual, less than half of women in the UK are checking their breasts regularly. The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat - another reason to get into the habit of checking.

Breast Cancer Now believe that, if we all act now, by 2050, everyone who develops breasts cancer will live.

So, while Breast Cancer Now continues to fund research to prevent, detect and treat the disease better, we need you get in the habit of checking your breasts regularly.

To help, here's all the information you need to know.

How to check

There's no special technique and you don't need training to check your breasts. Everyone's breasts are different, so get to know how they normally look and feel. This makes it easier to spot anything unusual.

If you do find anything you think is out of the ordinary, make sure you get it checked by your doctor as soon as possible.

What to look for

Although lumps are important to check for, it's important that you're also on the lookout for other signs and symptoms.

So, when checking your breasts, think TLC - Touch Look Check.

When to check

There's no set time or frequency you should be checking, but it's good to get in the habit to make sure you're checking your breasts regularly. It's good to make it part of your regular life so you don't forget; maybe when you're showering, at bedtime or even in front of the TV!

When you get to know your breasts, you might notice they change through the month, for example during your period. To get to know what's usual, you might want to check at different times of the month.

If you need some help remembering to check, download our free Breast Check Now app. It gives you a reminder to check your breasts and help to make checking part of your routine.

To find out more about breast checking, visit breastcancernow.org/tlc

Breast Cancer Now is the UK's largest breast cancer charity, dedicated to funding life-saving research. To find out more visit breastcancernow.org