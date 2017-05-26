My Jihad Is About Judging Less And Loving More

Spoken word artist Amani Z Saeed performs her poem Radical Love exclusively for HuffPost UK. In the vlog she speaks of her frustration with terrorism and the Islamophobia that follows. She protests against media coverage and the government's refugee policy and calls on the public to love, radically.

This vlog is part of our Election Outspoken series, in which seven spoken word artists talk about the issues important to them. To watch the rest visit our dedicated page.

You can see more spoken word, comedy and gig theatre at this year's The Last Word festival at the Roundhouse, including the Poetry Slam Final on 8 June.