Why I Would Tell My Younger Self Not To 'Fix' My Tuberous Breasts





Amy Charles is a Yorkshire-based photographer and filmmaker. As a teenager Amy had reconstructive breast surgery to alter a tuberous breast, the result of a congenital abnormality which leads to breasts developing differently during puberty.

In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Amy talks about how her breasts left her with low self-esteem and affected her mental health but why she would now tell her younger self that 'fixing' them was not the answer, and how she wants everyone to feel comfortable with the body they are living with.

Amy is now looking to speak to other women with tuberous breasts for a media project. If you would be interested, please email her on amy@amycharlesmedia.com.