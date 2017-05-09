Why Men Need To Be Able To Talk About Their Feelings

Aubrey Allegretti is a news reporter at HuffPost UK. As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Aubrey talks about his own experiences with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and on why it's important for men to speak out about their feelings.

Useful websites and helplines: Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) is a registered charity, which exists to prevent male suicide in the UK. Call 0800 58 58 58 or visit thecalmzone.net

