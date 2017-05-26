Voting Is Protesting... In Their Language

Benna has never voted before. In this vlog for HuffPost UK, in which he performs his poem Why I've Never Voted, he talks about how voting is protest. He says 'the things that happen when I don't vote are the same things that happen when my peers do,' and how it is down to young people to ensure that the 'views from down here' reach the 'silver spoon meeting rooms'.

This vlog is part of our Election Outspoken series, in which seven spoken word artists talk about the issues important to them. To watch the rest visit our dedicated page.

