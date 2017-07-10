Achieving Sustainability Requires A Paradigm Shift, Says Kering's Marie-Claire Daveu

Guests arriving at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, Image: Techstyler

As the driver of Kering's global sustainability strategy, Marie-Claire Daveu is the company's spokesperson on what amounts to a mammoth mandate to effect global change management across supply chains and drive education of students and designers to mindfully choose sustainable materials when making creative decisions. Following the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, I spoke to her about how Kering is identifying, adopting and funding sustainable fashion solutions to mitigate environmental and ethical disasters within the industry.

The subject of sustainability in fashion is complex in that to understand its meaning and implications, designers must understand the technicalities of raw materials and the processes that grow and cultivate them - for example the links between climate change and cattle farming - in order to fully understand the role and importance of sustainable materials. In luxury fashion, designers make the ultimate decisions about materials usage, so communicating the mechanics of sustainability to them is key. During an enlightening and in-depth conversation with Marie-Claire Daveu, the complexity of the task became clear, as did the multi-pronged approach that Kering is taking to diagnose, develop and fund sustainable materials solutions. It also became clear that in order to communicate this topic, Daveu's engineering credentials (declaring herself an unlikely fashion person) are essential in making the connections between the mechanics and technicalities of the supply chain and the aesthetic and sensibilities of the design teams.

There were several key takeaways from the discussion with Daveu, during which she and I bonded over mutual previous careers in engineering and science respectively, before undertaking careers in the fashion industry. Perhaps most potent was her assertion that a "with incremental progress you will not change a paradigm" and that disruption through innovation is needed in order to achieve transformation of supply chains to circular systems. Specifically, she declared that incremental improvements (like using recycled textiles in capsule collections or isolated products, for example) were not sufficient. Kering is firmly focused on finding disruptive technologies, and to do that they need to identify startups creating game-changing solutions. Enter their Fashion For Good initiative in partnership with Plug and Play and the C&A Foundation, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Plug and Play incubates ideation and growth-stage startups in various industries - previous success stories include Dropbox and Paypal - to research, develop and test potential sustainable solutions for the fashion industry. In partnering with C&A, Kering is demonstrating its belief that in terms of raw materials, a collaborative effort is required to create an industry-wide shift to more sustainable textiles. Fashion brands spanning the high street and luxury sectors use cotton, for example, so a collaborative approach between brands increases buying power and provides the scale and volume to support the cost and change management required to transform materials supply chains into circular ones.

The key aim for Kering is to introduce sustainable materials and processes within the supply chain. Marie-Claire Daveu is clear in her assertion that designers cannot add sustainability at the design stage - it has to be inherent in the raw materials and textiles. She mentions current Fashion For Good incubee startups Pili-Bio, which uses micro-organisms to embed dye into materials in place of toxic and water-intensive dyeing processes, and Amadou mushroom leather, already product-tested by Irene-Marie Seelig and covered here in depth on the blog last year, when she was a recipient of the Kering Award for Sustainability.

Amadou is a potentially viable alternative to animal leathers and Daveu mentioned its promising development a number of times throughout our conversation, along with external innovators Bolt Threads, who have created a synthetic spider silk that she confirms is already a material being explored within the Kering group brands.

Underlining Kering's Sustainability drive are three pillars: Care (reduce environmental impact by 40% and greenhouse gas by 50%); Collaborate (working with companies within the supply chain and other brands) and Create (launch disruptive innovations and link sustainability to a circular economy). Innovation is the point pushed most heavily during our discussion, and it's clear that the game-changing sustainable solutions will come from outside the brands themselves - most likely from startups (which Kering are investing in) and manufacturers within the supply chain. Daveu explained that Kering are working very hard with NGOs in Mongolia, for example, to establish sustainable cashmere farming which respects biodiversity and supports animal welfare. The foundation of this is transparency and traceability, as it is with all sustainable materials development. Kering have also established programmes with suppliers in Italy and China to have a clear diagnosis of the usage of energy, water and other natural resources in order to analyse their consumption and begin to develop sustainable alternatives. It's when considering the complexity of changing entire factory manufacturing and processing systems in order to reduce natural resource consumption that the magnitude of this task to achieve sustainability becomes clear - we are not simply talking about choosing organic cotton in favour regular cotton - this is a deep, expensive and technical change needed to drastically reduce the demands the fashion industry is placing on the planet, across the entire industry.

In addition to looking outside of their company for innovation, Kering has developed an in-house materials innovation lab based in Milan, headed up by Cecilia Takayama, who spoke at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit as part of the panel discussion on circular design. Kering's lab has been particularly successful in creating sustainable materials for its Gucci and Bottega Veneta brands, and Daveu reveals that they now want to apply this same focus to creating materials for their watch and jewellery brands.

Kering's commitment to sustainability comes from the top - led by François Henri Pinault, who is active in the implementation of the sustainability strategy for each brand in the Kering stable. He meets with executives and design teams across all brands to demonstrate the prioritisation of sustainability and the level of seriousness with which it is taken at Kering. Marie-Claire Daveu also explained that formal KPI's are in effect to ensure that sustainability remains a focus and targets are met.

Via Daveu, Kering's message is that it wants to set the global standard in sustainable luxury by 2025, by delivering on targets within its three pillars. Underlining their commitment, she said "the new generation will make the future", and that Kering has a "360 degree approach" including sustainability education via university initiatives at London College of Fashion, Parsons, Central Saint Martins and Tsinghua, along with investments in startups and game-changing innovations. This, combined with its EP&L and supply-chain efforts aimed at identifying and overhauling environmentally harmful processes, mean Kering are attacking sustainability challenges from all angles. Keep an eye on Plug and Play Amsterdam and Kering's Sustainability news to see how it all unfolds.

