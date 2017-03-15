From Self-doubt To Happiness: How The Prince's Trust Helped Change My Life

I had no sense of purpose or self-worth, but now I feel like I've got my life back on track. I was an A-grade student at school, but I found myself suffering with ADHD, dyslexia and mental health issues, which left me feel like my behaviour was spiralling out of my control.

I began experiencing panic attacks and felt scared to leave my house without a knife. My behaviour even saw the police come in to school on four different occasions, and there was a time when I had to be escorted from school grounds after suffering a breakdown.

While this was happening, I began to look to substances and self-harm as an escape, and I even attempted suicide. I honestly felt like I had no life and no self-worth. I didn't get out of bed - in fact, I didn't do anything. It is fair to say that at this time I didn't care if I lived of died.

This was more than I could cope with on my own, and a local Trust I was speaking to referred me to The Prince's Trust to take part in a programme that aimed to build your confidence.

It wasn't easy to walk through those doors and start the programme. But I can now say that it has been a huge help, and I haven't looked back since.

I took charge of what I wanted to do. I began working with Southampton Rape Crisis, secured a job as a children's party host, and then completed another Prince's Trust programme to increase my confidence and employability. At this point, I began to feel more hopeful and knew I was determined to succeed.

I decided to re-sit my GCSEs and applied for a Development Award from The Prince's Trust, in order to secure a grant for a laptop which would then help me complete my school work at my own pace.

I am now qualified as a swim teacher and working as a life guard and swimming teachers at my leisure centre. I am in a much happier and healthier place in my life and I'm looking forward to the future. I'd like to become a Prince's Trust Young Ambassador to support other young people going through similar issues.

I'm really proud of what I've achieved, and The Prince's Trust helped me get my life back - I'm finally happy.

Caitlin was up for the Boeing Educational Achiever Award at The Prince's Trust & TK Maxx Celebrate Success Awards. The Prince's Trust has paired up with TK Maxx and HomeSense to celebrate the achievements of young people supported by The Trust who have overcome issues such as abuse, drug addiction, homelessness, depression and unemployment. The Huffington Post UK is The Prince's Trust's media partner for the Boeing Educational Achiever Award.