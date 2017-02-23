We Need To Tackle Racism And Misogyny To Move Forward In The LGBT+ Community

Chardine Taylor-Stone is a cultural producer and activist, she is also the founder of Black Girl's Picnic, a movement in collective self care for Black women and girls. Taylor-Stone also founded Stop Rainbow Racism which works to stop racist performances in LGBTQ venues. In this vlog for HuffPost UK Taylor-Stone discusses the need for all members of the LGBT+ community to tackle racism and misogyny, and stop erasing the history of black women who helped found the movement.

The Huffington Post UK is releasing a series of vlogs for LGBT+ History Month, which this year marks the 50th year since the decriminalisation of the Sexual Offenses Act (England & Wales). We have invited campaigners and speakers to share their stories and reflect on the past, present and future of LGBT+ rights. In addition, as part as our ongoing coverage of the month, HuffPost UK is proud to be supporting National Student Pride as a media sponsor.