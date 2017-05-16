Sheffield United Signing Ched Evans Is A Slap In The Face For Football, Common Sense And Decency

​So, Sheffield United announced on Monday afternoon that they have re-signed Ched Evans, two years after trying to take him back following his release from prison. This is why that's bad.

The background first. If you've been living under a rock for the last six years, this guy was convicted, and later found not guilty in a retrial, of rape.

The difference between 'found not guilty' and 'proven innocent' is not an insignificant one - the two are wrongly conflated a lot in this particular case - and the evidence and testimony he gave in his appeal painted a poor picture of him.

His retrial saw him admit to... look, read this excerpt and make your own mind up on what to think about this. About his conduct. About his actions. About this man:

"In court, Evans admitted he lied to get the key for the hotel room and did not speak to her before, during or after sex. He left via a fire exit. It also emerged that Evans' younger brother and another man were trying to film what was happening from outside the room."

But that's not the main reason, right now, that a number of football fans, myself very much included, are absolute seething with anger that Sheffield United have done this. You know what is?

Ched Evans isn't good at football. He's scored once in 22 league games since August, in the same division out of which Sheffield United just got promoted. He is a striker. There is no footballing justification for this team to bring Evans back into the fold.

For all the world, this looks like a point of principle for the Blades; re-signing him after a media outcry forced them to abandon plans in 2014. In the ​club's statement, manager Chris Wilder hailed the impact Evans can have on team spirit.

THIS is the principle they've chosen to stand on. A giant 'screw you' to the people who stopped them inviting, at the time, a convicted rapist to train at the club. They're bringing their man home. Well if they're saying it, we can say it back. Screw YOU, Sheffield United. Screw every single person involved in this decision.

Nobody at the club should feel good about this decision. Each and every person involved should feel like muck. Because they are.

Now, this column came into the world as a Twitter thread on Monday night - a quick, instinctive push back against news which, while it's been coming for some time, still felt like a gut punch. The reaction from Blades fans was swift, loud and more or less unanimous. Back off. Keep your nose out. We love that you hate this.

Putting aside the standard bile and occasional threat which more or less comes with the territory at this point, there were a baffling number of United fans falling over themselves to point out that last time Evans played for the club - five years ago, and before four seasons out of the game entirely, he was actually kind of okay.

Not good, you understand. Even at his 'peak' at Bramall Lane, he scored 13 goals in 67 Championship games; very much a League One specialist even back then. The defence of Evans as a footballer makes somewhere between little and no sense, unless people are retrofitting facts to justify their already-held views.

The deep tribalism of the sport, the ever-increasing sense of football club as an extension of the self, all adds to the feeling that an attack on the signing of Evans is an attack on the fanbase as a whole. That they have to close ranks around him, because he's 'one of their own.'

If anything, the case should really be the opposite. There's this person who has no business signing a three-year contract at your club, that's an issue. You should, surely, be more critical of your own club, because it's your club that's taking the hit and bringing this walking bad decision in until he hits his 30s. Have some self-respect. Don't be afraid to be critical of your own club, or portions of your own fanbase.

It's the same toxic 'friends above all reproach' attitude that sees communities in and outside of football - there have been a number of notable examples in the punk music scene in recent months - keep abusers around the scene because they're part of 'the club'. One of the lads.

If there's a lesson to be learned, or a point to be made, it's to have standards. Hold yourself to them. Hold people around you to them. It's the only way to move forward.