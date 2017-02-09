Debunking Myths About Being Genderqueer

CJ Bruce is a genderqueer activist, who in this vlog for HuffPost UK talks about what it means to be genderqueer, the importance of telling the stories of trans and non-binary people, and what LGBT History Month means to them.

The Huffington Post UK is releasing a series of vlogs for LGBT+ History Month, which this year marks the 50th year since the decriminalisation of the Sexual Offenses Act (England & Wales). We have invited campaigners and speakers to share their stories and reflect on the past, present and future of LGBT+ rights. In addition, as part as our ongoing coverage of the month, HuffPost UK is proud to be supporting National Student Pride as a media sponsor