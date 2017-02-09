All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • CJ Bruce Black, queer, trans, and Christian. By day I drive trains.
    THE BLOG

    Debunking Myths About Being Genderqueer

    09/02/2017 09:58 GMT | Updated 09/02/2018 10:12 GMT

    CJ Bruce is a genderqueer activist, who in this vlog for HuffPost UK talks about what it means to be genderqueer, the importance of telling the stories of trans and non-binary people, and what LGBT History Month means to them.

    The Huffington Post UK is releasing a series of vlogs for LGBT+ History Month, which this year marks the 50th year since the decriminalisation of the Sexual Offenses Act (England & Wales). We have invited campaigners and speakers to share their stories and reflect on the past, present and future of LGBT+ rights. In addition, as part as our ongoing coverage of the month, HuffPost UK is proud to be supporting National Student Pride as a media sponsor

    MORE:genderqueerGender IdentityLGBT Livingtrans issuescj bruceLGBT issueslgbt history month