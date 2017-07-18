Introducing Sourced By HuffPost: Our New Sustainable Living Site

When I see the bins outside my central London office choking on plastic, I feel useless.

Because I can shop second-hand and try to be a recycling don, but there's a persistent nag that, no matter what I do as an individual, I can't make a dent on the fizzy water bottles that we crunch daily or the quick fix clothes we buy.

The way to stop feeling demotivated, for me, is to remember how what we can't do solo, I'm convinced we can do together.

And it's why I'm sure that the time now is charged for the launch of Sourced by HuffPost. A new website, powered by HuffPost UK, it's dedicated to sustainable living: simplified. Because while the plastic party isn't going to get shut down tomorrow, the fight back is on.

People in the UK are cutting back on the fast fashion that costs an estimated 23kg of greenhouses gases for 1kg of fabric - and it's having a positive effect. One in three of us now call ourselves 'flexitarian' - meaning less demand for the factory farming that pollutes our rivers.

Sourced is for people who are happy to make those changes. It's for people who want to wander our planet but respect it, too. It's for people who know that a lot of how we live now is untenable and want to break out. It's for people who want to wear nice clothes that don't exploit other people and to use decent skincare that doesn't come packaged in half a dozen layers of wrapping. It's for people who felt the iced shock of Brexit and the cold nag that progress is stuttering and want to resist. It's for people who want to live better: not perfect.

We've got the power to alter stuff. Over one hundred thousand people said 'no' at the Women's March in London and it's scared Trump away from planning a state visit. Theresa May thought she'd create a one party state in the snap election and it was an embarrassment of a backfire.

There's no use in wrapping it up in sugared, pink candy floss and topping it with sprinkles: the state of play is dire. Scientists believe that the drought which caused mass migration of people from countryside to city in Syria - a factor in the 2011 uprising - was likely made worse by greenhouse emissions. Global military leaders are warning of how dramatic changes in temperature and weather are edging us towards a refugee crisis of "unimaginable scale." Meanwhile, research shows that, while wealthy countries have created the most greenhouse gases, it's the world's poorest who will suffer the most.

We don't need to quit life and create communes in the woods to push against the tide. We're not going to do everything right every day. But we can, collectively, go in together on the little changes that add up to a big impact.

I'm excited to try. And I really hope you are, too.

Let's do it.

sourced.huffingtonpost.co.uk