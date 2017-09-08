All Sections
    Clemmie Telford
    THE BLOG

    Cancer. You Can't Escape It

    08/09/2017 16:15 BST | Updated 08/09/2017 16:16 BST
    Clemmie Telford

    Cancer affects everyone. One in two of us will get diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives.

    Whenever I need to process something tricky or seemingly insurmountable I write a list. It helps me order my thoughts. So here goes...

    ● If you are lucky enough to be one of the people to avoid getting cancer, someone you know will almost certainly be diagnosed with some form of the disease.

    ● It'd be easier to bury your head in the sand about it.

    ● But one way or the other, that choice of blissful ignorance is taken out of your hands.

    ● We lost my father-in-law to cancer six years ago. And it's impossible to articulate the ramifications.

    ● That fateful phone call.

    ● Watching your husband receiving the news that his father has cancer.

    ● The immediate mix of emotions: fearing the worst, but hoping for the best.

    ● From there the cancer happened slowly. Even in a relatively aggressive form.

    ● You go to bed that night as you always did. But wake up with that unconscious innate knowledge that something isn't as it was.

    ● And then you remember.

    ● But still life carries on.

    ● The first time you see the person that's been diagnosed they seem, well, the same. They don't look like they have cancer. They look like the same person.

    ● There's always a reason to stay positive.

    ● A milestone to look forward to.

    ● A person with a positive story you can to cling on to.

    ● And of course the potential of a breakthrough thanks to the wonderful research and work that campaigns like Cancer Research UK's Stand Up To Cancer funds.

    ● And so cancer seems OK.

    ● The effects are more a sum of lots of small parts than anything sudden, big or frightening.

    ● A loss of appetite here.

    ● A persistent cough there.

    ● A secret wince.

    ● A frailer hug.

    ● But then before you know it, it's taken hold.

    ● The brave faces are harder to maintain. Each moment more pertinent.

    ● Those last days of someone's life aren't something you can't easily describe.

    ● Sacred. Precious. Scary. Beautiful. Unforgettable.

    ● And then the unthinkable, 'the worst case scenario' is upon you.

    ● Bizarrely there is a peace in the reality of death rather than the dread of it.

    ● And the clichés of being glad the battle is over are very true.

    ● But you know the awful thing about cancer?

    ● Its impact is felt for long after death. Birthdays. Christmas and most of all the arrival of grandchildren that person never got to meet.

    ● You feel sad for you, because you miss them. You feel heartbroken for your husband for not having a father.

    ● But, most of all, you feel devastated for the person who was robbed of life.

    ● All the 'should have, would have, could haves'.

    ● The same old jokes they never got to tell.

    ● The moments they would have relished and enhanced.

    ● So why have I got involved with this campaign? Because I'd like to translate that sadness into a positive. Take the anger I feel on behalf of my kids, my father-in-law and my husband and turn it into a rebellion against cancer.

    ● Having spoken to professors, clever folks in research labs and the people working tirelessly at Cancer Research UK, I feel optimistic for the future rather than scared about the odds of diagnosis.

    ● They are making progress all the time, every day. All they need to continue to do it is funds from people like me and you.

    ● Together we have got this.

    ● Cancer. You can't escape it.

    ● Doesn't mean we will let it defeat us.

    Clemmie Telford is founder of 'Mother Of All Lists', a collection of lists about parenting and more. Clemmie is supporting Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 to accelerate ground-breaking cancer research and save more lives, more quickly.

    To find out how you can join the rebellion against cancer visit Standuptocancer.org.uk. You can find Clemmie on Instagram here.

