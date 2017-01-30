Theresa May Must Stop Indulging This Racist, Torture-Supporting, Woman-Hating Crypto-Fascist

This blog is an unedited transcript of a speech delivered by Clive Lewis at a demonstration against Donald Trump in Westminster, Monday 30 January

Seeing you all here today makes me so proud to be a citizen of the world and makes me proud to be British.

That's because when we listen to the better angels of our nature we are an outward-looking, tolerant and inclusive country that I am proud to call home.

Proud that everyone here today and millions more around our country reject the narrow, inward-looking destructive nationalism that Trump and Nuttall and Le Pen represent.

Proud of a country that was one of the original signatories to the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A declaration born out of the toxic ashes of xenophobia and intolerance.

Let us remind ourselves and wrap ourselves in the words of Article One of that declaration: "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood."

Nowhere in there does it say Muslims are to be excluded.

Nowhere in there does it say that torture is acceptable under any circumstances.

Nowhere does it say Donald Trump has the right to undermine our human rights. Because an attack on one, be they Muslim, Mexican or gay, is an attack on all of us.

So, Theresa May, listen up!

We the British people are telling you stop with the appeasement. Stop indulging a racist, torture-supporting, woman-hating, crypto fascist. Stop him from coming to this country until he lifts the ban on Muslims.

That's because the EU referendum result did not give you a mandate to sell out on our British values. Did not give you permission to sell our NHS to Donald Trump and his corporate cronies. Did not give you permission to rip us away from our brothers and sisters in Europe and into the arms of Trump's America.

My final plea is this. It's a plea to all the decent people of Stoke. Its clear the Tories have pulled back in Stoke to give Paul Nuttall of Ukip a clear run at Labour.

In Richmond, progressive voters kicked out Zac Goldsmith - a man who conducted an outrageous racist mayoral campaign. They collectively kicked him out.

Now I urge the progressive voters of Stoke to support the Labour candidate and stop the politics of Trump from coming to Westminster.

Clive Lewis is the Labour MP for Norwich South, and the shadow secretary for business, energy and industrial strategy