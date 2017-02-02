All Sections
    Commons People Podcast: Brexit Vote, Labour Woes And Trump Protests

    02/02/2017 18:14 GMT | Updated 03/02/2018 10:12 GMT

    This week it was, again, as always, for the rest of time, about Brexit.

    An historic vote took place in the Commons giving Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50, and Jeremy Corbyn the headache of more resignations.

    Paul Waugh tells us what it's like being in the same room as Donald Trump, and we hear why Liam Fox isn't happy with HuffPost UK.

    There's also a tremendous quiz on protest signs written in regional slang. It was baffling.

    As well as listening online, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by clicking here.

