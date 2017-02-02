This week it was, again, as always, for the rest of time, about Brexit.

An historic vote took place in the Commons giving Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50, and Jeremy Corbyn the headache of more resignations.

Paul Waugh tells us what it's like being in the same room as Donald Trump, and we hear why Liam Fox isn't happy with HuffPost UK.

There's also a tremendous quiz on protest signs written in regional slang. It was baffling.

