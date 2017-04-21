Are You Ever Too Busy To Workout?

There's one thing that none of us have enough of and that's time. Getting fit and making time to exercise is often tricky but once you make it an integral part of your schedule, you'll wonder how you ever did without it.

Expect the Unexpected

Of course, there are sometimes unavoidable or unexpected situations that crop up and make it impossible to squeeze in training. Don't stress. It's important not to beat yourself up if you miss a session. Occasionally, even I have to miss a single session but I keep my eyes on the long-term goals. Missing a single session or even a couple will not make or break your results.

You won't pile on the pounds overnight due to one missed session, in the same way that a single salad won't make you ripped. It's consistency that is the key to successful results. I recommend that you find your groove where fitness slots in nicely and keep it going. One of the best ways to make sure that you're not constantly coming up against obstacles when carving out time to work out is to plan ahead as far as possible.

Work-Life Balance

If you are a parent, plan your fitness around your kid's naps, school days or childcare hours. Ask close family members or friends to help out if you feel comfortable. You can even schedule play dates and have the mums/dads watch the kids while their other halves focus on fitness.

Accept help where you can with tasks that take up a lot of time. That might be in the home - such as cleaning or cooking - and at work where you are covering tasks that could easily be delegated. Don't make the mistake of thinking that your fitness and health is less important than writing another email or finishing a proposal. Yes, there are occasionally tasks that simply cannot wait but your fitness isn't going to wait around either. The dangers of a sedentary lifestyle and the implications for your long-term health are damning.

Something Deep Inside

Not having enough time for fitness is often an excuse and cover for something that runs far deeper. Many of my clients initially find themselves feeling nervous or embarrassed about taking on a new fitness regime. They are self-conscious about their bodies or worried about how unfit they are.

The fact is, no-one started off like Superman. We all start off as beginners with our own fitness goals. Every single one of us can keep working to smash through our current personal best and reach a new high. Grabbing hold of your fitness with both hands and deciding to be healthier and more active is something to be proud of.

