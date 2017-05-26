All Sections
    • Doug Deans Writer, performer and part of the Roundhouse Poetry Collective
    THE BLOG

    I Am Voting, I Just Wish I Knew More

    26/05/2017 09:37 BST | Updated 26/05/2017 11:30 BST

    Doug Deans, in the poem Bloody Right, describes a conversation between a father and daughter. In this vlog, Doug performs the poem and touches on the frustration one young woman is facing - she doesn't know who to vote for or whether she knows enough.

    This vlog is part of our Election Outspoken series, in which seven spoken word artists talk about the issues important to them. To watch the rest visit our dedicated page.

    You can see more spoken word, comedy and gig theatre at this year's The Last Word festival at the Roundhouse, including the Poetry Slam Final on 8 June.

