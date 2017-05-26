Want To Know How To Vote Against An Extreme Brexit? Here's Our Guide

Even Donald Trump's team is worried about Brexit. According to reports, a US delegation told European Union and Commission representatives that they feared for the fate of American jobs after Britain leaves the EU.

As the general election comes closer, it's hard to view the party manifestos as declarations of a phoney war: whether the promises made by the parties can be delivered or not hinges on the success or failure of Britain's negotiations with the European Union. On the one hand Theresa May promises to to deliver the 'savings' from EU withdrawal to the regions - on the other hand the government is cutting social care because it knows budgets will be tighter because Brexit will be a huge cost to the country. Brexit must not be an arcane debate about EU rules and regulations. It's about everyday life: whether the NHS and social care can be funded, whether education can be improved, whether jobs can be created and our rights protected with the limited options Theresa May has put on the table: extreme Brexit or no deal at all.

We started our Best for Britain campaign on the same day Theresa May called the election, because we were worried. Worried that jingoistic tough talk would replace sensible discussion with our European partners and worried that even our MPs would be shut out of the Brexit discussions, as the Prime Minister's circle narrows ever more.

The tone and substance of the Conservatives' stance does not bode well for Brexit, especially if the they run away with a big majority in the election. Theresa May will take that as a mandate to do whatever she wants in the Brexit negotiations.

The Conservatives are also attempting to hold Brexit negotiations held in secret, away from parliamentary scrutiny. There is an unfortunate irony in this: Brexiters boasted of a democratic revolution: the Daily Mail roared that the will of the people must be obeyed, yet now the Prime Minister is hoarding executive power unto herself and her tiny unelected inner circle.

Without urgent action, the Britain forged from this election could well be very different from what we now know, with radical changes to the NHS, education and social care.

But we still have time to act. Since the election was announced, over two million under-35s registered to vote, out of a total of just under three millions. This is the group with the most at stake in the Brexit negotiations, and we want to connect as many people as possible to the opportunity to vote against a future of uncertainty and cuts, and vote for a democratic country that respects the right of Parliament to make a free decision on the final Brexit deal.

Using the most up-to-date technology and data, Best for Britain has made calls in 573 parliamentary seats on how to vote to avoid extreme Brexit and a Conservative landslide. Voters can use the tactical voting dashboard on our website to find out the best use of their vote in their own constituency. We will be monitoring close races right up to polling day, and making sure we make the right calls right up to 8 June.

We are also nominating Best for Britain champions who we will support with our endorsement and in some cases, campaign donations.

This is not a partisan exercise: in Sussex for example, Best for Britain is endorsing the Green Party's Caroline Lucas in Brighton Pavilion, Labour's Peter Kyle in Hove, and Liberal Democrat Kelly-Marie Blundell in Lewes.

Meanwhile, in Vauxhall, London, the campaign has chosen to back Lib Dem George Turner against Labour's Kate Hoey, who famously climbed on board the Brexit boat with Nigel Farage.

All this work is important, but most important of all is that, having used our tools, and made up their minds about what kind of future they want for our country, people get out and vote on 8 June. As Woody Allen reportedly said, 80% of success is showing up. Let's show up on election day and make sure everyone's voice is heard.

Eloise Todd is CEO of Best for Britain