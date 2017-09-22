With hectic modern lifestyles, it can be hard to muster the energy to get to the gym at the end of the day, especially as collapsing on the sofa seems so much more appealing.
But you needn’t slog away for hours at the gym, it turns out that just 30 minutes of exercise, five days per week could be hugely beneficial to our health.
While that might seem like a tall order, those 30 minutes don’t have to be sweating it out in the gym, it could include a walk or some gardening.
According to the World Health Organisation, in adults aged 18-64, physical activity includes leisure time physical activity, transportation (e.g. walking or cycling), occupational (i.e. work), household chores, play, games, sports or planned exercise, in the context of daily, family, and community activities.
So here are 10 easy ways to get your 30-minute exercise fit into even the busiest day.
-
RyanJLane via Getty Images
Running or cycling to work is an easy way to squeeze a work out into a busy schedule - and it's also good for the environment. It's also a great way to boost your mood, especially when the sun is shining.
If it isn't feasible for you to run or walk to work, but how about getting off the train a stop early or parking further away than usual?
-
PeopleImages via Getty Images
No more eating lunch at your desk, grab your trainers and make the most of those sacred 60 minutes.
Whether it's a jog around the local park or encouraging your office to introduce lunch time classes, make sure you make that lunch break count.
What's more, many London-based gyms are introducing short lunch-time classes to help fit in with your schedule. See here for more info
.
-
Peathegee Inc via Getty Images
Not only is it nice to have someone to chat to and share fitness goals with, but it's harder to cancel when someone else is counting on you.
If that hasn't convinced you, here are 15 reasons you need a workout buddy in 2017
.
-
SrdjanPav via Getty Images
You needn't spend hours slogging away in the gym or spend a fortune on expensive equipment.
Try a HIIT or body weight circuit at home to work up a sweat. Not sure what to do? Check out YouTube or follower personal trainers like Alice Liveing
for some easy-to-follow workouts.
If you want to push that little bit harder, get yourself some lightweight dumbbells or resistance band to feel the burn.
-
JohnnyGreig via Getty Images
If you've got a date night planned this week, skip dinner and a movie in favour of something that gets you off your rears.
It doesn't have to be a trip to the gym or a jog -- it can be anything active you like doing together.
-
kupicoo via Getty Images
-
TommL via Getty Images
Man's best friend doubles up as man's best workout buddy. So spend a little time going on an extra long walk or playing fetch with your pooch for 30 minutes.
And if you don't have a dog - hook up with a dog owner pal or use BorrowMyDoggy to hook up with a local pooch.
-
Jacob Ammentorp Lund via Getty Images
You don't have to be Michael Phelps to get a water workout.
It's a great full body workout and way to keep joints mobilised. It's pretty inexpensive and if you're lucky, you could even splash around in the local lido (weather dependent).
And next time you find yourself poolside on holiday, make sure you don't just spend a fortnight on a lilo, OK?
-
Gary Burchell via Getty Images
Competition, camaraderie, commitment: all great reasons to get involved in a sports team.
It needn't be serious - join a local league or rent a pitch for a game five-a-side with your mates.
Keen to get started? Check out Be Inspired,
a comprehensive site where people can look up sports they might be interested in starting, then find a club in their local area. Be Inspired is run by Sport England and UK Sport and is funded by National Lottery money.
-
FatCamera via Getty Images
Embrace your inner child with the playground-inspired games at Rabble. Exercises include ultimate frisbee, British Bulldog, dodgeball and lots of laughing.
Prices are £10 per class (or less if you buy a package) and sessions are available across many UK cities.Check out joinrabble.com
to find your nearest session.