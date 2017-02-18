About 1,000 tiny chicks were spotted running around a field in Lincolnshire on Friday after being abandoned at just a day old. The RSPCA has launched an investigation after officers were called to a sea of one-day-old chicks who were dumped in Crowland, near Peterborough. Members of the public alerted the animal welfare charity to the shocking sight.

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs said: “I have never seen anything like it, it was just a sea of yellow. And the noise was unbelievable. “The chicks are only about a day old and are really tiny and quite delicate. Some of the birds were dead or dying when we arrived so some, sadly, had to be humanely put to sleep. “Thankfully, most of the chicks did not appear to be suffering.”

It is believed the chicks came from a commercial chick producer nearby and may have been abandoned by a third-party. The producer is cooperating and assisting the RSPCA with their investigations, the animal welfare organisation said.

RSPCA Volunteers rescuing the tiny chicks.