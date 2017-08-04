A 2 ton haul of ivory trinkets, statues and jewellery crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants has been destroyed in a rock crusher. The event, in New York’s Central Park, was held on Thursday to demonstrate the state’s commitment to smashing the illegal ivory trade. Many of the items were beautiful. Some were extremely valuable. Estimates put the total worth at around $10 (£7.6m) but the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) insists no price justifies slaughtering elephants for their tusks.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Some of the ivory destined for the crusher

“By crushing a ton of ivory in the middle of the world’s most famous public park, New Yorkers are sending a message to poachers, traffickers and dealers who try to set up shop right here on our streets,” said John Calvelli, WCS executive vice president and director of the 96 Elephants Campaign. “We won’t stand for the slaughter of elephants. Nobody needs an ivory brooch that badly.” The sale of ivory across international boundaries has been banned since 1990, but the US and many other countries have allowed people to buy and sell ivory domestically, subject to certain regulations that gave smugglers loopholes. Last year, the US Fish and Wildlife Service instituted a near-total ban on the domestic commercial ivory trade and barred sales across state lines.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images The ivory is from the tusks of 100 slaughtered elephants

More than 270 tons (245 metric tons) of ivory have been destroyed by governments and conservation groups in high-profile public events in 22 countries, according to the WCS. Some critics have argued that destroying ivory could drive up black market prices by increasing scarcity, thus encouraging more poaching. Others argue that it’s wasteful and that it would be better to sell confiscated ivory to pay for conservation efforts in poor African countries.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images The value of the ivory is estimated at $10m