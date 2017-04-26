11 Things Everyone Learns When They Are Single

For many people being single is just the desolate wasteland of time between one long-term partner and the next, spent constantly on the hunt for your soulmate (or just someone to bring you tea when you’re hungover).

But now a new study has revealed that more people than ever are single, and not only that, but 25% will be choosing to stay out of relationships and unmarried well into their fifties.

Although this might sound like a plot from your mum’s worst nightmare, there’s no reason to despair.

Being single has some valuable life lessons to teach you, here are 11 of them.

1. Watching Netflix without getting distracted half-way through is actually humanly possible.