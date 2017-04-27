11 Things That Suck About Being A Man (According To Men)

They say it’s a “man’s world” but being male is far from a walk in the park.
On Reddit, men have been sharing the things that suck about being a man that women don’t necessarily know about.
From joking about bodily functions to raising important points on gender stereotypes and toxic masculinity, here’s what they had to say.
1. No matter how much you shake your dick after you pee there will always be leakage.
2. Not too many compliments. A guy needs a compliment, from time to time. - vito_uk
3. My wife expects me to kill all the bugs. Bitch, I’m scared of spiders too! - alexfromla
4. Not being able to openly talk about feelings of depression or anxiety because of fear of looking weak.
5. Gotta open every freakin’ jar.
- meweave
6. You get boners for no reason.
7. Getting asked if I’m babysitting today. No, I’m their dad, not the babysitter.
- UpUpAnd
8. Testicles require readjusting at times. That can at be any where, any time. Readjusting requires you to look goofy or offend someone around you.
9. Pants. Balls evolved to breath. Pants are oppression.
10. It’s expected that you always pay for your date’s meal.
11. Refractory period. Why can’t I have nine orgasms in a single fuck? Dammit!
- thudly