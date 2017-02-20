12 Best Books For Toddlers

A bedtime story is a lovely way to end the day but you can share a book anytime, anywhere. Just try to make time every day and make it fun - for both of you.

Children are never too young to enjoy books - cuddling up and being read to, turning the pages, looking at the pictures, joining in the songs and rhymes. Reading to toddlers will help your child learn to talk - and before long they’ll be ‘reading’ familiar stories back to you with the same intonations. Super cute!

So what makes the best books for toddlers? Engaging pictures, a slightly anarchic naughty storyline, rhymes that are easily read and stick in the mind? Clare McGread, Early Years Programme Manager at the National Literacy Trust says: “Bright, engaging pictures full of different colours and shapes and images allow children’s vision to focus in and of different characters. That’s why picture books are so wonderful for young children.

“Rhymes are compelling for children.Through repetition they become aware of the sounds of words and what they mean, which also helps them to learn. Books with rhyming also work well for reading aloud, so you have the double engagement and enjoyment of parent and children.

“Books with naughty characters are also very exciting for toddlers, who are coming up against taboos and rules of behaviour in their lives and can enjoy seeing characters doing anything they want. It can be cathartic for them seeing naughtiness and consequences - and it’s funny too. Dirty Bertie is a wonderful book with a repetitive chorus (”That’s dirty, Bertie”) about a little boy who eats sweets he finds on the pavement, picks his nose and licks the dog.

“Children enjoy books in three different ways: the world of the book; how the story has parallels to their own life and wondering what can happen next. That’s why it’s good to break off for different talking points as you read, like what might happen next or if anything like this has happened to them.

“And don’t forget non-fiction. Books about different animals and their habitats are often a huge hit. A good book is one that stimulates your toddler and invites their curiosity.”