With a sparkling brand new year right in front of us, we can’t wait to see what the world of entertainment delivers in terms of new films, new music and new talented stars for us to obsess over. Here are just 12 people we’re predicting big things from in 2018, and why you should be keeping an eye out for them as they rise to the top of their game... 1. Billie Eilish

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish released her debut EP in 2017 to huge critical acclaim (although at seven tracks, can you really still call it an EP?), her videos have been blowing up on YouTube... and she’s still only just turned 16 years old. And if you need any further proof of California-born Billie’s star power, why don’t you try and get tickets for one of her upcoming shows? If selling out international venues at such an early stage in her career isn’t an indicator of big things to come, we don’t know what is. Want to see more? Check out the video for ‘watch’ here. 2. Tosin Cole

Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Previously best known for his soap roles in ‘Hollyoaks’ and the ‘EastEnders’ spin-off, ‘E20’, Tosin Cole’s profile is about to blow up, after it was revealed that he’s joining the new supporting team on ‘Doctor Who’. Despite Jodie Whittaker’s debut in the role of The Doctor falling in December, it won’t be until much later in 2018 that we meet the rest of the cast, at which point we’re predicting a sudden interest in Tosin. Want to see more? Check out Tosin in action here. 3. Georgina Campbell

When you take a look at some of the biggest actors on the scene in 2017 - we’re talking Domnhall Gleeson, Daniel Kaluuya and even upcoming ‘Doctor Who’ star Jodie Whittaker - there’s one thing that links them. ‘Black Mirror’. Georgina Campbell is one of the stars from the latest season of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian Netflix drama, starring in ‘Hang The DJ’. Centred around the theme of online dating, and set in a world most closely reminiscent of our own, we think this is the episode that will resonate most with millennial viewers, and with Georgina starring as the female lead, we reckon this will put her in good stead in the acting world. Want to see more? Check out the trailer for ‘Hang The DJ’ here. 4. Alden Ehrenreich

Action Press/REX/Shutterstock

Yeah, alright, it doesn’t exactly take a genius to work out that the lead in one of 2018′s most highly-anticipated films, the Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ spin-off, is going to be a name to keep an eye out for. The stand-alone prequel film, set prior to the events of ‘A New Hope’, will see Alden Ehrenreich in the role originated by Harrison Ford, and as he’s not committed to a trilogy like fellow ‘Star Wars’ newbies Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver, we’re intrigued to see what comes next when he leaves the galaxy far, far away... Want to see more? Check out Alden in action here. 5. Yaeji

Leandro Justen/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Far from your typical house music star, Brooklyn native Yaeji is known for mixing dance-able beats with her quiet, subdued vocals, including lyrics performed in both English and Korean (a move she claims she picked deliberately so the majority of people wouldn’t know what she was singing about). Cuts from her EP (‘EP2’) like ‘Raingurl’ and ‘Drink I’m Sipping On’ helped establish her as a critics’ favourite in 2017, and with a full album still to come, we can easily imagine next year belonging to Yaeji. Want to see more? Check out the video for ‘Raingurl’ here. 6. Trixie Mattel

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a phenomenon that proved in 2017 that it’s definitely not going anywhere, with 2018 kicking off with an all new ‘All Stars’ season which feels like it’s Trixie Mattel’s for the taking. As one of the biggest break-out stars of ‘Drag Race’, Trixie went from strength to strength in the last 12 months, jumping from her successful web series ‘UNHhhhh’ over to Viceland for her new show ‘The Trixie And Katya Show’, as well as releasing her debut country EP, ‘Two Birds’. There’s something that’s made us slightly unnerved about the rise of imagery prominent in country music coinciding with the rise of Donald Trump, but Trixie has taken that image and done something subversive and interesting with it. Particularly after an ‘All Stars’-shaped push, it could well be that Trixie is only just getting started. Want to see more? Check out the video for ‘Mama Don’t Make Me Put On The Dress Again’ here. 7. Yxng Bane

Although presently best known for his remix of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ (which got the thumbs up from the man himself), Yxng Bane has said he’s keen to establish himself past his version of the song in 2018. With two hits here in the UK to his name already (the top 10 single ‘Bestie’ and ‘Rihanna’, his own personal ode to one of the biggest stars in the world), East London singer and rapper Yxng Bane has the stamp of approval from Drake, and with British rap continuing to thrive, it’s not a stretch to say next year could see him becoming its latest success story. Want to see more? Check out the video for ‘Bestie’ here. 8. Florence Pugh

Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Anyone who saw Florence Pugh’s stunning performance in William Oldroyd’s ‘Lady MacBeth’ might be surprised to learn that it was only her second big screen role to date, and her first in the lead. At just 21, and with three film roles coming in the next year alone, it’s a safe bet that Florence’s is a name you should probably get used to in the months ahead. Want to see more? Check out the trailer for ‘Lady MacBeth’ here. 9. Lucas Hedges

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Critics of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ have rightfully said that what made the film feel so refreshing was the emphasis on the titular character’s relationships with her best friend and mother, rather than the men in her life. While we can’t argue with this, or with the praise that has met both Saiorse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf’s performances, we were also particularly taken by Lucas Hedges, who played Lady Bird’s boyfriend, who is discovered to be gay midway through the film. His sensitive portrayal of the character really stuck out for us, and given that Lucas is already an Oscar nominee thanks to his role in ‘Manchester By The Sea’, it’s a fair assumption the future’s bright for this young star. Want to see more? Check out the trailer for ‘Lady Bird’ here. 10. Stefflon Don

Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock

Having previously worked with the likes of Krept and Konan and Jeremih, it was her Jax Jones and Demi Lovato collaboration ‘Instruction’ that helped break Stefflon Don in 2017, followed by her own track ‘Hurtin’ Me’, which peaked inside the top 10 here in the UK. With a nod at this year’s Brit Awards in the category of Critics’ Choice and a much-anticipated album on the way, it’s clear the unique British singer (and, fun fact, former cake decorator) has a lot left up her sleeve, which we can’t wait to see her pull out in 2018. Want to see more? Check out the ‘Hurtin’ Me’ video here. 11. Chadwick Boseman

Andrew H Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sorry, guys, but as we reflect on the year in cinema, it’s difficult to argue that both in terms of critical and commercial success, ‘Wonder Woman’ was the superhero offering of 2017. Looking ahead to next, there’s already plenty of hype around the release of ‘Black Panther’, which arrives in cinemas in February, and we expect that with interest in the film exceeding just fans of the superhero genre, we think this could do for its leading man Chadwick Boseman in 2018 what ‘Wonder Woman’ did for Gal Gadot in the last 12 months. Want to see more? Check out the ‘Black Panther’ trailer here. 12. Bria Vinaite

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock