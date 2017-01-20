All Sections
    20/01/2017 08:40 GMT | Updated 20/01/2017 16:20 GMT

    13 Donald Trump WTF Tweets About Britain

    'Kate Middleton shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude'.

    Donald Trump has used his Twitter account air his views on everything from rivals like ‘Crooked Hillary’ and birth certificates to “F**kface Von Clownstick” and nutrition (”I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke”). Here’s what he’s had to say about Britain:

    On the future Queen ...

    Dodgy La Provence snapping.

    Pitching up in Scotland just after the country voted to stay in the EU in contrast to the rest of the UK ...

    He couldn’t have been more wrong.

    A fine bromance ...

    No 10 was quick to point out that there was “no vacancy”.

    Er, Fred and Rose West ...

     

    Twitter

    Trump has said he “may sue” a Twitter user who tricked him into retweeting an image of British serial killers Fred and Rose West.

    Right outcome, wrong premise ...

    All right, mate. We get the message ...

     On Russell Brand ...

     

    “Touch me in my back she says I’m ...”

     Not sugaring the pill over the UK version of The Apprentice ...

     

    The host of the UK Apprentice rubbished the Trump’s claims that all his success comes from him.

    The Daily Mail reader ...

    Presented without comment ... 

    Trump portrayed Salmond negatively during a lobbying campaign against plans for an offshore wind project near one of his Scottish golf resorts.

    Ok ...

    “Not my words, the words of Golf Odyssey magazine ...”

