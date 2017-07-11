A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a “kind and gentle” 13-year-old died from a “severe allergic reaction”.

London pupil Karanbir Cheema was rushed to hospital in a “life-threatening” condition on June 28 after suffering a severe allergic reaction at school in Greenford.

Police were subsequently called to William Perkin C of E High School after it became clear Cheema had come into contact with the allergen following an “incident”.

While doctors battled for almost two weeks to save the teen, Cheema died on Sunday with his parents by his side.

A postmortem is set to take place on Wednesday.