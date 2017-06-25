A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of an eight-year-old girl in a park in Moston on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police has said.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Monday (26 June).

The police said officers were called to Nuthurst Park in Moston just before 6.55pm on Saturday after reports the girl had been raped and the offender had been chased off by members of the public.

The teenager was arrested in a nearby shop.

The victim is being provided with support from specially trained officers.

The police said: “We are aware of a lot of local speculation regarding the investigation and we would ask that this please stops to allow the investigation and legal process to continue without prejudice.”