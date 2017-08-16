16 Signs Your Child Is Becoming A Teenager

Becoming the parent of a teenager can make you feel crushed, furious, tearful, redundant, nostalgic and fiercely proud. And that’s just in one meal time (if their busy social lives allow them to slouch at the same table as you for ten minutes).

The change from cuddly, mostly amenable and adoring child to teenager is a shock, especially when they’re stricken with perma-embarrassment by your very existence. Some of the changes are so slow you don’t really notice (when did he get a full armpit of hair?!), while others seem to happen overnight (being told that asking ‘how was your day?’ is ‘being a beg’) .

Here are just some of the signs to recognise that you’re wading into the teen years.