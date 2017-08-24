17 From '17: Tan Dhesi Talks Hindi Films, Teenage Ambitions And Martial Arts

The 2017 General Election saw 92 MPs elected to the Commons for the very first time. In a series of exclusive interviews, HuffPost UK is speaking to new MPs from the Conservatives, Labour, SNP and Lib Dems. This week, it’s Labour’s Tan Dhesi, from Slough.

Tan Dhesi already has many strings to his bow.

Trained in construction, fluent in eight languages and a champion of Sikh martial arts, he has just become the first MP to wear a turban in Parliament.

Here’s his 17 from ’17 interview:

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Berkshire and spent my early years in Slough. My dad worked at a factory and my mum worked at a local petrol pump company.

What did you want to be when you were 16?

I think I probably planned on going into business and setting up a company like my dad had done. He had his own small construction company and I remember when I was at school, my work experience was in the construction industry working for my dad. At that stage in my life that was probably my goal. It wasn’t a fireman or anything like that - certainly not an MP.

When did you first become interested in politics?

I have always been very interested in politics and current affairs, history and what’s going on in society. A lot of my family members were very community orientated. When I left university I became a member of the Labour Party but I didn’t really become interested in electoral politics until 2007 when I stood as a councillor.