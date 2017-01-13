The Environment Agency has issued 11 severe flood warnings – which warn of danger of life – for Friday lunchtime.

The warnings cover coastal areas of Essex and Suffolk in the face of gale-force winds and high tides, where dozens of flood warnings have been imposed as the east coast braces itself for a storm surge.

They take in Clacton to Lee Wick, West Mersea, The Strood and adjacent marshland and Tidal River Stour at Mistley, including the Quay and The Walls, all in Essex.

John Stillwell/PA Wire A resident walks his dog along Brooklands Road in Jaywick, Essex, from where police were preparing to evacuating residents amidst fears of flooding caused by a tidal surge on Friday afternoon

At time of press, 88 flood warnings where immediate action is required had been issued, as were a further 75 alerts where residents have been warned to be prepared as flooding is possible.

The Environment Agency has an interactive map where you can input your postcode to check your flooding risk.

Coastal communities in Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have been told they should be prepared for large waves and possible flooding.

Emergency services had planned an evacuation in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea and the Ministry of Defence said about 100 soldiers from the Catterick army base were deployed to Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast where around 3,000 residents have been urged to leave their homes or move upstairs.

Suffolk Police said specific areas of the coast had been identified as being at high risk of flooding - taking in around 1,100 properties which are likely to be evacuated.

At around midday on Friday, the Environment Agency is anticipating severe flooding in Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe Ferry Hamlet and the Deben Marshes, isolated riverside properties on the Deben Estuary, and Tidal Orwell at Ipswich Quay.

At around 9pm there is severe flooding anticipated in Lowestoft seafront and docks, the north bank of Lake Lothing, Oulton Broad near Mutford Lock, Snape, Iken and surrounding marshland, and Southwold and surrounding marshes.

Norfolk Police has said floods are a strong possibility in the region, and the force is anticipating the worst to be in Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells, between 7am and 10am, and 8pm to 10pm on Friday.

Mark Sitton-Kent, national duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Gale-force winds and high tides are likely to create large and dangerous waves along parts of the east coast on Friday and Saturday.

“These conditions could also cause flooding to coastal roads and could impact properties.

“We understand that powerful tides can be dramatic, but please do not put yourself at unnecessary risk by going to the coast for a thrill or to take pictures. Please do not drive through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“We are prepared to take action wherever it is needed. We have moved resources and equipment to the coast and the Army is on standby to assist if needed.”

Tidal gates on the east coast have been closed ahead of the high tides.