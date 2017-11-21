Budget 2017: More Than £200m For Maths, Science And Teacher Training

Underperforming schools will be handed a multi-million pound boost by the Chancellor to drive up teaching standards.

Eyeing the country’s competitiveness post-Brexit, Philip Hammond will announce £42m for teacher training and £177m to bolster maths and science provision as part of his Budget on Wednesday.

Funding for 300,000 homes-a-year, driverless cars, reducing the student debt burden, lifting the public sector pay cap and changes to Universal Credit is also expected to be in the Budget.

Speculation is also mounting Hammond could cut stamp duty for first-time buyers and splash more cash for mental health and transport in the North.

Of the new education cash, £177m will promote maths and computer science study amid a growing need for advanced skills in the tech and engineering labour market.

The £42m will fund a ‘teacher development premium’ pilot, which will give every teacher in selected underachieving schools £1,000 to upskill.

Schools and sixth form colleges will be handed £600 for every new student who decides to take maths or further maths at A Levels, or Core Maths.

A targeted £84m will be aimed at tripling the number of fully-qualified computer science teachers supported by a new National Centre for Computing.