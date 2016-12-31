The 10 Funniest Fashion Moments Of 2016

With 2016 coming to an end, what better time to have a look back at the best style moments of the year.
And by best, we mean funniest, because - seriously, guys - it’s been a long year.
From Kim Kardashian’s most outrageous outfit choice, to the most memorable Fashion Week catwalks and ad campaigns, prepare to take a trip down memory lane.
1. When Madame Tussauds dressed the royal family up in ugly Christmas jumpers.
2. When Kim Kardashian wore a disposable spray tan thong as a bikini.
3. When ASOS started selling strap-on dinosaur tails.
4. When Cosmopolitan magazine thought these dresses looked like vaginas.
5. When Christopher Kane tried to make crystal-studded Crocs happen (they’re never going to happen).
6. When Tom Hiddleston was upstaged by dogs in his Gucci campaign.
7. When people thought Justin Bieber looked like a piece of chicken.
8. When these ‘job interview’ pants were invented.
9. When Beyoncé told us all to “shut up” with her earring.
