The 10 Funniest Fashion Moments Of 2016

Crystal-studded Crocs are never going to happen.

31/12/2016 16:58
Rosy Cherrington Style Writer, The Huffington Post UK

With 2016 coming to an end, what better time to have a look back at the best style moments of the year.

And by best, we mean funniest, because - seriously, guys - it’s been a long year.

From Kim Kardashian’s most outrageous outfit choice, to the most memorable Fashion Week catwalks and ad campaigns, prepare to take a trip down memory lane.

1. When Madame Tussauds dressed the royal family up in ugly Christmas jumpers.

PA

2. When Kim Kardashian wore a disposable spray tan thong as a bikini.

A photo posted by The Wests (@itsnoriwest) on

3. When ASOS started selling strap-on dinosaur tails.

ASOS

4. When Cosmopolitan magazine thought these dresses looked like vaginas.

Getty

5. When Christopher Kane tried to make crystal-studded Crocs happen (they’re never going to happen).

6. When Tom Hiddleston was upstaged by dogs in his Gucci campaign.

Gucci

7. When people thought Justin Bieber looked like a piece of chicken.

8. When these ‘job interview’ pants were invented.

ASPIRATION SUITS

9. When Beyoncé told us all to “shut up” with her earring.

 10. When actual McDonald’s bags became high fashion.

A photo posted by ALCH (@a_l_c_h_) on

