2017 Ad Campaigns Prove We've Still Got A Long Way To Go To Achieve Diversity In Fashion

Diversity in fashion still a long way off, according to a new report.

The Fashion Spot’s Diversity Report analysed race, size, and gender diversity across 444 models in 207 spring ad campaigns, concluding that “the movement toward greater racial, body, age and gender diversity in ads is a slow-dripping faucet.”

Just more than three quarters of models in the print campaigns for spring 2017 were white. Only 24.5% of models cast were nonwhite. In comparison to last season it’s a 1.2% improvement.

“Compared to the most recent runway season, wherein nonwhite models represented 27.9% of castings, this figure is especially underwhelming,” noted The Fashion Spot.

“This feeble push toward racial diversity is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the seasonal campaigns.”

And the findings for size and gender weren’t any better. Plus-size women represented just 2.3% out of the 444 model castings.

“Considering the numbers seen in previous campaign seasons — 14 in fall 2016, just seven in spring 2016 — this figure is neither impressive nor totally discouraging,” noted The Fashion Spot.