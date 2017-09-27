When you’re spending day after day acting out some of the most passionate and romantic scenes in cinema and television, it’s understandable that the lines might get blurred.

So it’s not too surprising that plenty of A-list stars have wound up in relationships with the co-stars they’ve acted out love scenes with.

We’ve rounded up some of the most prolific celebrity couples who got together after acting alongside each other, and while it’s not always the recipe for lasting love, quite a few of the famous pairs have managed to go the distance after first finding love on set.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/Ron Galella via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Despite both being married at the time, Liz and Dick quickly fell in love on the set of the 1963 film 'Cleopatra'.



Did it last?

Their tumultuous first (first!) marriage lasted a decade, with the two divorcing in 1974. They later decided to give it another go, marrying for a second time in 1975, though this lasted just a year.



Elizabeth married a further twice, as did Richard.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Stephen Vaughan/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/Jason LaVeris/Getty Where did they meet?

The two got together shortly after Brad's split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, which followed the release of his and Angelina's film, 'Mr And Mrs Smith'.



Did it last?

For more than a decade, Brangelina was the golden couple of Hollywood, tying the knot in 2014, in a private ceremony attended by their six children.



However, celeb lovers' hearts everywhere were broken in 2016, when it was reported the two were seeking a divorce.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock/Anita Bugge via Getty Images Where did they meet?

To a generation of film-loving romantics, Kristen and Robert will forever be known as Bella and Edward, the leads in the 'Twilight' film franchise, the first of which was released in 2008.



Did it last?

The pair were famously silent on their relationship throughout the 'Twilight' series, but in 2015 they split, following the publication of pictures of Kristen spending with director Rupert Sanders.



In 2017, Kristen was rumoured to be dating Stella Maxwell, while Robert was previously engaged to singer/songwriter fka Twigs.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie HBO/Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Where did they meet?

The two went public with their relationship in 2016, four years after meeting on the set of 'Game Of Thrones'.



Did it last?

The couple confirmed their engagement in September 2017, via the increasingly-popular-among-celebs method of The Times' announcements column.

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn Melissa Moseley/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/Serge BENHAMOU via Getty Images Where did they meet?

After her ex-husband wound up meeting his new partner on the set of their film, Jennifer wound up dating a co-star herself when she and Vince hooked up, during filming on 'The Break-Up' in 2006.



Did it last?

The pair's romance lasted just a year, and they confirmed their split in December 2006, after growing apart while filming separate projects in different continents.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Apatow Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/JB Lacroix via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Jennifer and Justin began their relationship in 2011, having struck up a romance while filming the Judd Apatow comedy 'Wanderlust'.



Did it last?

They married in 2015, following a three-year engagement.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Michael Lavine/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/Harry How via Getty Images Where did they meet?

The pair met as teenagers on the set of 'That '70s Show', but it was more than a decade after first meeting until they eventually got together.



Did it last?

The pair were wed in 2015, and have a daughter and a son together, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton NBC/Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Where did they meet?

The pair both served as coaches on the US version of 'The Voice', and in 2015 and rumours they had started a romance soon began circulating. We just feel bad for Alicia Keys being stuck in the middle of them...



Did it last?

As of September 2017, the two are still going strong, with Blake inspiring many of the more romantic numbers on Gwen's latest album 'This Is What The Truth Feels Like', as well as contributing vocals on her upcoming Christmas album.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Imagine Entertainment/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Where did they meet?

The two first got to know one another in 2007, on the set of 'Take Me Home Tonight', which starred Anna as the female lead and a pre-'Guardians Of The Galaxy' and 'Parks And Recreation' Chris in a more minor role.



Did it last?

The two were married for seven years, until announcing their separation in 2017. They have one child, a son called Jack.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock/Philip Ramey Photography LLC via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Taylor Swift's film career was short-lived, but she starred opposite Mr Lautner in the oft-forgotten romantic comedy 'Valentine's Day'.



Did it last?

It's safe to say that the Taylors are never, ever, ever getting back together.

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody Fox/Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Our little noughties hearts were positively overflowing when Summer and Seth's 'O.C.' romance spilled over into the real world.



Did it last?

Regrettably not, they split after three years in 2006.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Where did they meet?

The two had known each other for decades, but it was only when they worked on 'Swing Shift' together that things turned romantic.



We haven't seen 'Swing Shift', so we're not sure exactly why Goldie is holding a giant magnet on her head, but we're sure it has something to do with the plot.



Did it last?

As of September 2017, Kurt and Goldie are still going strong.

Madonna and Warren Beatty Rex/Shutterstock/Ron Galella via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Following her divorce from Sean Penn, Madonna met Warren Beatty on the set of their film 'Dick Tracy'.



Did it last?

As anyone who's seen 'In Bed With Madonna' will tell you, Warren was not particularly comfortable with his girlfriend's love of the limelight, and by the end of the documentary, she was a single woman again.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty Tri-Star/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/Kevin Winter/Getty Where did they meet?

Warren has something of a track record when it comes to romancing his co-stars, including his now-wife Annette Bening, who he appeared opposite in 'Bugsy'.



Did it last?

Following the success of 'Bugsy', Annette and Warren tied the knot in 1992, and have been together ever since.

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts JB Lacroix via Getty Images/IFC Films Where did they meet?

Long before their days appearing together in various incarnations of 'American Horror Story', Evan and Emma played love interests in 'Adult World' in 2012.



Did it last?

Despite a few setbacks, including in 2013, when Emma was arrested following a physical altercation with Evan, the two are still together, confirming they had become engaged for a second time in January 2017.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock/GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Where did they meet?

In 2003, Jennifer starred as Elektra opposite Ben in 'Daredevil', her first co-starring film role. They began dating a year later.



Did it last?

For a long time, yes. But after a decade of marriage, they announced their separation in 2015.

Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock/ Where did they meet?

Proving that getting together with a co-star isn't just for Hollywood A-listers in big-budget productions, Tina and Ryan's romance blossomed on the Weatherfield cobbles, where they both starred in 'Coronation Street'.



Did it last?

The pair's real-life romance was eventually written into the soap, but the actors went their separate ways in 2009, with Tina leaving the soap a year later, eventually returning in 2015.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas ABC Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/JB Lacroix via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Their characters' love story is undeniably our favourite thing about the early seasons of 'Once Upon A Time', and led to them getting together for real in autumn 2011.



Did it last?

They married in 2014, and have since had two children together, also making the decision to both step down from 'Once Upon A Time' at the end of its sixth series.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock/Getty/Steve Granitz Where did they meet?

On the set of their film 'The Last Song' (nah, us neither, but the book was written by Nicholas Sparks, so we're expecting some class of 'Notebook'-esque blubfest).



Did it last?

The two separated while Miley's 'Bangerz' period began its ascent, but have since reunited.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Weinstein Co/Mediapro/Gravier Prods/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/ Elisabetta A Villa via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Despite having already worked together in the Spanish-language dramedy 'Jamón, Jamón', it was only after co-starring in 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' that they wound up getting together in real life.



Did it last?

They've now been together for over a decade, marrying in July 2010 and later welcoming two children.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock/Alessio Botticelli via Getty Images Where did they meet?

Undeniably one of the most popular celeb couples of the 21st century, they began dating after growing close on the set of 'The Amazing Spider-Man'.



Did it last?

*sigh* No it didn't, but the two have remained friends - and she apparently spent a lot of time watching him in 'Angels In America' in 2017 - so we haven't ﻿totally ﻿given up hope.