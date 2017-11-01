Government Keeping 29 Million People In The Dark About Their Future Post-Brexit

The Government is keeping as many as 29 million workers in the dark over their future, new research has revealed.

Civil servants have made official assessments of how Brexit will hit 58 different sector of the economy - but Brexit Secretary David Davis wants to keep their findings secret as he says making them public could “undermine” talks with the EU.

Labour’s Keir Starmer, Shadow Brexit Secretary, has launched a bid to force the Government to publish the documents.

By proposing what is known as a ‘humble address’, Starmer will ask the Queen herself to order the release of the documents.

If pro-EU Tories defy Theresa May the vote will bind ministers, Labour says.

Open Britain, which is campaigning for the UK to stay in the single market, has calculated the secret documents cover 88% of the workforce.

Labour MP Seema Malhotra MP, said: “It is unclear why the Government is determined to keep 29 million British workers in the dark about the impact Brexit could have on their jobs, careers and livelihoods.

“Working people have every right to know what is going to happen in their industries and their workplaces because of Brexit.

“Ministers may not be bothered enough to read these reports but people deserve to see the facts for themselves. If these reports show that Brexit will cause real damage to our economy and our country, the public has a right to know.”