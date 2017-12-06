Three men have been charged with murder over a car-bomb blast that killed anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Caruana Galizia died instantly when her car was blown up as she drove out of her home on 16 October. All three pleaded not guilty at the arraignment at a magistrate’s court, which was attended by her husband, Peter Caruana Galizia. The men were named as Vince Muscat and brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio. It was not immediately clear whether police thought they had acted on their own or were hit men working for others.

Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed instantly by a car bomb in October

Caruana Galizia wrote a popular blog in which she relentlessly highlighted cases of alleged graft targeting politicians of all colors, including Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, (Vince Muscat is not a relative.) Police arrested 10 men on Monday in connection with their investigation into the killing. The other seven were released on bail. A close friend of Caruana Galizia said she did not think the journalist had ever investigated the three men charged on Tuesday.

“She wrote about government officials, politicians and wealthy business types,” the friend said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the case. The Malta government had offered a €1million reward leading to information on the murder. It also called in the FBI and Europol to assist in investigations. Maltese media said investigators had homed in on the suspects following telephone intercepts – known as triangulation data – that included the call from a mobile phone which triggered the car bomb.

Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters Forensics officers at the scene of the explosion