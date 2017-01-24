Three puppies have been rescued from an Italian hotel four days after it was buried in an avalanche.
The sheepdogs were found alive and healthy in a boiler room reached by firefighters on Monday.
Sadly the death toll from the disaster has climbed to 14 and hopes are fading that any of the 15 people still missing will be found alive.
The first funerals were being held on Tuesday, while the nine survivors recover in hospital.
Prosecutors are investigating whether a series of missed communications, underestimations of risks and delays in responding to days of heavy snowfall contributed to the toll from the 18 January avalanche.
In addition, they are looking into the original construction of the isolated resort and whether it should have been open for business at all in such conditions.