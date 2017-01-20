First impressions are critical in the world of consumer electronics.

So it will come as no surprise to early users of 3D TV that LG and Sony, the last major TV makers to support the technology, are ditching it.

Despite recent advances, the technology never overcame its gimmicky image, with many users trialling it once or twice, before returning to two dimensions.

“3D capability was never really universally embraced in the industry for home use, and it’s just not a key buying factor when selecting a new TV,” LG’s Tim Alessi, told CNET.

Alessi added that research showed 3D functionality was not a top buying consideration and “anecdotal information indicated usage was not high”.