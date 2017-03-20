All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    20/03/2017 17:51 GMT | Updated 20/03/2017 17:56 GMT

    This 4x4 Can Drive Over Other Cars To Beat Traffic Jams

    Introducing the Hum Rider.

    From flying taxis to giant tunnels, tech visionaries have some pretty radical ideas for beating traffic jams. 

    But if you want a short-term solution, look no further than the Hum Rider, a Jeep Cherokee with an extendable wheelbase that lets it drive over other cars.

    Thinkmodo

    Unfortunately, it’s been devised by a marketing agency for a tongue-in-cheek ad for Verizon Telematic’s Hum dongle, rather than by a car firm.

    But that doesn’t detract from its genius. After all, isn’t it said that the best ideas start out as jokes?

    MORE:scienceJeep Cherokee

    Conversations