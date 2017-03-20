This 4x4 Can Drive Over Other Cars To Beat Traffic Jams

From flying taxis to giant tunnels, tech visionaries have some pretty radical ideas for beating traffic jams.
But if you want a short-term solution, look no further than the Hum Rider, a Jeep Cherokee with an extendable wheelbase that lets it drive over other cars.
Unfortunately, it’s been devised by a marketing agency for a tongue-in-cheek ad for Verizon Telematic’s Hum dongle, rather than by a car firm.
But that doesn’t detract from its genius. After all, isn’t it said that the best ideas start out as jokes?