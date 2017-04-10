Edward Enninful has been announced as the new editor of British Vogue.
Enninful will replace Alexandra Shulman, who announced she was stepping down in January 2017 after 25 years with the publication.
As the current fashion and style director of American publication W Magazine, Enninful brings a wealth of knowledge and life experience.
Here are five things you need to know about the new chief:
1. As one of six siblings, he immigrated from Ghana to London when he was very young.
2. In 1991, at the tender age of 19 he was named the youngest ever fashion director of i-D magazine - where he stayed for 20 years.
3. From 1998 to 2011, he contributed to American Vogue and Italian Vogue.
4. In his teens, he was scouted as a model.
5. He didn’t graduate. After attending Goldsmith’s, University of London, he left before graduation to take on a full-time fashion editor position.
Enninful’s new position will become effective as of the 1 August 2017 and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the mag.