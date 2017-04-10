Edward Enninful has been announced as the new editor of British Vogue .

Enninful will replace Alexandra Shulman, who announced she was stepping down in January 2017 after 25 years with the publication.

As the current fashion and style director of American publication W Magazine, Enninful brings a wealth of knowledge and life experience.

Here are five things you need to know about the new chief:

1. As one of six siblings, he immigrated from Ghana to London when he was very young.