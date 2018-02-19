Four new 50p coins featuring characters from Beatrix Potter’s much-loved children’s books are set to be released this year, the Royal Mint has announced.
Adding to the 2016 collection created to celebrate 150 years since the birth of the author, the coins will feature the infamous Peter Rabbit, Flopsy Bunny, Mrs Tittlemouse and a mouse from ‘The Tale of Gloucester’.
The images are recreations of the illustrations featured in Potter’s books, which the writer hand-painted.
The coins will enter general circulation later this year, with special coloured editions available to purchase from £60.
The Peter Rabbit coin goes on sale today on the Royal Mint’s website, while the rest of the collection will be up for grabs at a later, unspecified date.
Anne Jessopp, acting CEO at The Royal Mint, said: “The Beatrix Potter range has grown in popularity since Peter Rabbit was first introduced onto UK coins in 2016.
“Since then, Peter Rabbit has been joined by a number of furry friends throughout the years.”
Earlier Beatrix Potter-inspired coins featured Tom Kitten, Benjamin Bunny and Jeremy Fisher.
Jessopp added: “This year we are delighted to present another group of Beatrix’s characters, giving them a new lease of life on our specially-designed coloured commemorative coins.”