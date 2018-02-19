Four new 50p coins featuring characters from Beatrix Potter’s much-loved children’s books are set to be released this year, the Royal Mint has announced.

Adding to the 2016 collection created to celebrate 150 years since the birth of the author, the coins will feature the infamous Peter Rabbit, Flopsy Bunny, Mrs Tittlemouse and a mouse from ‘The Tale of Gloucester’.

The images are recreations of the illustrations featured in Potter’s books, which the writer hand-painted.